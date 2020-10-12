Editor's take: Covid-19 has transformed 2020 into what has to be the most bizarre year in modern history. From cardboard cutouts replacing fans at sporting events and fake crowd noise to toilet paper shortages, remote schooling and the end of in-person tech conferences, measures to curb the virus’ spread have made this year feel more like an episode of Black Mirror than reality.

In that light, Singapore Airlines’ latest stunt is par for the course.

In an effort to remain afloat and generate revenue, the struggling airline company will soon be converting two A380 passenger planes into “pop-up” restaurants. Patrons will head to Singapore’s Changi Airport, board the plane at the time of their reservation and enjoy a meal from the comfort of their seat.

Pricing ranges from S$642 (around $473) for a meal in a suite to around S$53.50 (about $40) for a seat in economy class. Guests will even be able to pay using their frequent flyer miles.

Due to social distancing guidelines, only about half of the seats in each aircraft will be utilized for dining, we're told.

The whole thing will take place on October 24 and 25 and according to Bloomberg, tickets for the unique dining experience sold out within 30 minutes. A wait list is also being created in hopes of accommodating additional guests interested in the experience.

Image credit: G Tipene, Agent Wolf