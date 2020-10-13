In brief: You know it's fall when Apple's latest iPhone event rolls around. Today, Cupertino will pull back the veil on its latest handset series—the iPhone 12—and you can watch the whole thing right here starting at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST.

As usual, Apple will be unveiling several new products, but it's the iPhone 12 line that will grab most of the spotlight. The tagline for the event is "Hi, speed," offering another hint that all four models will feature 5G support.

One of the new phones will likely be the iPhone 12 mini, which would mark the first time Apple has used the "mini" moniker on a handset. It's rumored to have a 5.4-inch display and a starting price of between $649 and $699. There’s also a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 ($799) and iPhone 12 Pro ($999), along with the flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099).

It's also claimed that Apple will introduce a new iPhone case with a MagSafe-branded system alongside two different wireless chargers called "MagSafe Charger" and "MagSafe Duo Charger." The phones could also support both sub-6GHz 5G and the faster mmWave 5G. You can read more about the iPhone 12 series here.

Away from the iPhones, we could see a HomePod mini that's cheaper ($99) and smaller than the current $299 model, and the over-ear headphones we heard about earlier this year that feature swappable parts, custom equalizer settings and head/neck detection might get an announcement.

Apple's Tile-like tracking devices, possibly called AirTags, could also appear, and the new iPad Air and iOS 14.2 might get official release dates. Whether we'll see anything related to Apple TV is unclear, and don't expect the Arm-based Macs to be revealed just yet.