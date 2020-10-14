In context: PC hardware bundles are a great way to gain some extra value when you shop around for a new processor or video card. These deals, which often throw in one or more games with the purchase of a new system component, are plentiful and always worth keeping an eye out for.

Today, AMD has quietly revealed its latest bundle of this nature. Starting on October 20, when you purchase an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, a Ryzen 9 5900X, or a Ryzen 7 5800X, you'll get a free copy of Ubisoft's upcoming open-world epic, Far Cry 6.

It will be a digital PC copy of the game, and it will likely unlock on Uplay. The bundle also includes "in-game items" for Far Cry 6, which probably consist of a few exclusive skins or weapons.

As part of a separate "Equipped to Win" promotion, you can earn the same copy of Far Cry 6 (starting on the same date) by purchasing a Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, or a Ryzen 7 3800XT.

If you haven't heard of Far Cry 6 yet, take a look at the game's first cinematic trailer above. From what we've heard so far, it'll be a fairly standard Far Cry affair: it's an open-world first-person shooter set in a tropical environment, in which the player will face off against a charismatic main villain.

This time around, the big bad is played by none other than Giancarlo Esposito, a man famous for his fantastic performance as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad.

For more details about these promotions, including participating system integrators, check out the official "AMD Rewards" page here and take a look at the latest two Q4 2020 promotions.