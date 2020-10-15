Why it matters: The American bookseller has been dealing with a “systems failure” since Sunday that has kept users from being able to access digital books on their Nook e-readers. The matter also impacted some of the bookseller’s brick-and-mortar operations, according to one report.

As the week has progressed, the story has gotten progressively worse.

In an update on Twitter published on Wednesday, the official Nook account said they are continuing to experience an interruption with Nook content, adding that it has taken longer than anticipated to get services back to full operating.

We are continuing to experience a systems failure that is interrupting NOOK content. We are working urgently to get all NOOK services back to full operation. Unfortunately it has taken longer than anticipated, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and frustration. 1/2 — NOOK (@nookBN) October 14, 2020

“Please be assured that there is no compromise of customer payment details which are encrypted and tokenized,” B&N added.

The Register, meanwhile, in an update to its story said B&N confirmed in an e-mail to customers that it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack that resulted in unauthorized access to certain corporate systems. The alleged message reiterates that payment card and other financial data is encrypted and tokenized, but did note that details like e-mail addresses, billing and shipping addresses and telephone numbers may have been compromised.

“We currently have no evidence of the exposure of any of this data, but we cannot at this stage rule out the possibility,” the e-mail stated.

We will continue to monitor the situation and report back any pertinent details as they come down the pipe. Have you experienced any issues with your Nook account? Let us know in the comments section below.

Masthead credit: solarseven