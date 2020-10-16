In brief: Tesla's first mass-market vehicle (or as close to mass-market as it gets for the carmaker), the Model 3, has just received a significant refresh for 2021. The new and improved Model 3 brings redesigned interior elements, updated wheels, and several other notable upgrades.

This information comes courtesy of Electrek, whose writers saw the updated Model 3 for themselves and spoke to sources familiar with Tesla's inner workings.

According to the outlet, and from what we've been able to find through Tesla's Model 3 configuration tool, the Model 3 refresh brings a beautiful new center console with a matte finish and a slide-open compartment. There's also reportedly "new upholstery," an electric trunk, double-paned windows, a heated steering wheel (with a metallic finish), and various other functional and aesthetic changes.

More important than all of that, though, is the range improvements that new Model 3 customers will enjoy from here on out. The basic "Standard Range Plus" Model 3 has an upgraded range of 263 miles per full charge, which is about 13 miles more than the old version.

The Performance Model 3 has seen similar improvements, now topping out at 315 miles per full charge, up from 299 miles.

Electrek's sources say the range increases are due to efficiency improvements brought on by the "new heat pump system" that's been implemented into refreshed Model 3s. The price of the vehicle, fortunately, has remained unchanged despite all of these touch-ups.

The basic Standard Range Plus car will still come in at about $38,000 before incentives and savings, whereas the Performance model starts at roughly $55,000. The price of Long Range Model 3s is also stagnant at $47,000.