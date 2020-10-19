What just happened? It’s not always necessary to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes, a simple polish job will do. Apple is demonstrating that fact this week with the launch of Apple Music TV, a round-the-clock livestream of popular music videos that will include “exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests.”

Per Variety, which seems to be the only source of the news as of this writing (even the link they supplied simply redirects to the main Apple TV app page), the service debuted on October 19 with a countdown of the top 100 most-streamed songs in the US. This Thursday, music lovers will get an “all day Bruce takeover” featuring music videos to celebrate the release of Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to Love album.

For early MTV fans, it’s a breath of (modern) fresh air.

MTV launched way back on August 1, 1981, and originally dedicated itself entirely to airing music videos, which were a budding form of entertainment and advertising at the time. Ironically enough, the first music video that aired on MTV was Video Killed The Radio Star by The Buggles.

Over time, however, MTV evolved to include a variety of content and was instrumental in the early days of reality television. The MTV of today is virtually unrecognizable from the channel’s original vision way back when, but perhaps Apple’s new offering can find a way to restore the visual medium.