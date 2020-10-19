The big picture: TrendForce labeled sanctions against Huawei as having a major impact on the overall memory market. Specifically, politics prompted other smartphone brands to actively stock up on memory products in an effort to grab some of Huawei’s market share. Even still, the momentum was unable to jolt the industry back to a fully recovered state.

Those in the market for some speedy solid-state storage are in luck as pricing is expected to dip to new lows due to continued oversupply in the memory market.

TrendForce revealed in a recent report that with regard to NAND flash, high customer inventory levels have led to an oversupply situation that is even more evident than in the DRAM market. For enterprise solid-state drives specifically, this is expected to lead to a 10-15 percent drop in average selling price (ASP) quarter-over-quarter and a 10 percent ASP drop overall for NAND flash.

TrendForce cited weakening demand from server manufacturers as one factor holding down enterprise SSDs.

As a result, the overall DRAM market is also slumping, with ASPs projected to dip by about 10 percent in the current quarter.

From a consumer standpoint, lower SSD prices certainly aren’t anything to complain about. Flash-based drives have always been priced at a premium over traditional mechanical hard drives. With SSD prices continuing to fall, we’ll no doubt see HDDs pushed further out of the market, eventually giving way to flash altogether.

Masthead credit: KenSoftTH