In brief: 5G might be revolutionary, but not everyone is as excited about the next-generation wireless mobile networks as the companies investing in it—some people still believe it causes illness such as Covid-19. To show off 5G’s capabilities, Samsung has set up a ‘5G bus’ so visitors can see how it improves gaming, work, and entertainment while on the move.

The installation, consisting of a home office and gaming zone, interactive shelter, and a life-sized bus, is found at Samsung KX, its 20,000-square-foot “experience space” near King’s Cross station, UK. While the main attraction is bus-shaped, it's not actually a moving vehicle; Samsung chose it as a tribute to the city’s iconic form of public transport.

Visitors can try out 5G gaming by choosing from a list of Xbox games on the Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor. Once on the bus, they can play Xbox games on the Galaxy Note 20, which Samsung says is optimized for the Xbox Game Pass streaming service. They’ll also be able to challenge others by mirroring the devices on the integrated 82-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV.

Getting a taste how 5G can alter the way we work involves using a Galaxy Tab S7 and a compact keyboard to experience remote working. The entertainment aspect, meanwhile, will use 5G to stream YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, and other content on the devices while in the bus shelter and on the bus itself.

The 5G rollout is gaining pace, and with all of the new iPhone 12 handsets supporting the technology, along with Verizon’s nationwide rollout, it’s on a long path to becoming the standard. But despite studies proving otherwise, many people still believe the networks cause serious illnesses, which has led to phone masts in the UK being set on fire. There was even a company cashing in on fears by selling a $346 USB stick that used “quantum technology” to protect from the effects of 5G, though it turned out to be a $6 thumb drive.