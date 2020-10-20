TL;DR: Remember LG’s rollable OLED TV that we first saw at CES back in 2019? It’s finally gone on sale in South Korea, and as you might expect, the 4K display is very, very expensive: $87,000. But if you’re willing and able to spend the same amount of money on a television as you would a premium vehicle, you'll get something very different from the norm.

LG’s rollable 4K OLED product, called the Signature OLED R, drew plenty of attention at CES 2019 (it had a prototype unit on show the previous year). It uses a number of slats on the rear of the television that allow it to roll around an internal cylinder inside the stand, with the entire rising/retraction processes taking around 10 seconds.

LG says the Signature OLED R offers three viewing formats: Full View, where the device operates like any standard television; Line View, allowing the screen to display time, mood, music selections, and photos when not in use; and Zero View, in which the TV is fully retracted and hidden.

So, what else do you get for that 87-grand outlay? The base certainly sounds nice. In addition to holding the rolled-up set, it doubles as a wool-covered 4.2 channel 100W speaker system and is encased in brushed aluminum, though the lack of solid gold is disappointing.

Buyers can also choose from four colors—Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue, or Toffee Brown—and further customize their model with an engraving, such as “Yes, I’m very rich.”

While a rollable TV presents questions over image quality, LG insists the Signature OLED R's picture is no different from its non-rollable OLED offerings, with features such as self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control.

There’s no word on whether the Signature OLED R will be released outside of South Korea. LG says it comes with three years of extended service, including twice-yearly visits from technicians to ensure everything is still working optimally.