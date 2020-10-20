Freebies: If you love free stuff as much as we do, then we've got some good news for you today. As of this morning, DRM-free digital distribution platform GOG is hosting yet another game giveaway. This time, the company is handing out free copies of Europa Universalis II at no cost to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

Ordinarily, the game will run you about $10, which isn't too bad, but even that relatively low barrier to entry can sometimes be enough to prevent someone from trying out a great game. If you happen to be one of those people, then now is the time to stop by GOG and grab your free copy of the critically-acclaimed grand strategy title.

In Europa Universalis 2, you'll be leading an entire country through to prosperity and victory, so long as you make the right decisions, of course.

In the game, you can manage foreign and domestic policies, religion, or solve "historical, random, and special" events. There's also plenty of opportunities to practice diplomacy with the other historical leaders in your game, allowing you to maintain peaceful relations or declare war and conquer the map.

To take advantage of the deal, just log in to your GOG account and visit the main store page. At the top, you should see a giveaway banner with a button to claim your freebie. Click it, and you're good to go.

If you've already played Europa Universalis 2, then perhaps GOG can interest you in some steep discounts for other fantastic games in Paradox's catalog. The Age of Wonders games can be snagged for as little as $1.19 (or $7.49 for the more modern Age of Wonders 3), and Battletech is 75 percent off, bringing the cost down to just $9.99.

The other Europa Universalis games, with the exception of EU 4, are also dirt cheap. The third game's "Complete" edition can be had for $3.74, and the original EU is only $1.49.

If sci-fi strategy is more your bag, then both Surviving Mars and Stellaris are likely to interest you. The former is $10.10 (about 66 percent off), and the latter is $9.99 (75 percent off).

GOG's Paradox Strategies Sale and corresponding EU II giveaway both end on October 24 at 1PM UTC, so be sure to act fast if any of these games grab your attention.