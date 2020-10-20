In context: Artificial intelligence has a broad range of potential use cases across a wide array of industries. It's used to improve and personalize search results, boost the accuracy of translations, and, apparently, it can even be used to streamline the game development process.

As reported by Twitter user and industry veteran Shinobi602, the upcoming open-world sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will feature full lip-sync for every single voiced character in all 10 dubbed languages.

That attention to detail is highly irregular in the AAA gaming industry -- most dubbed games simply use the English lip-sync for all languages, and for a good reason. The work associated with tweaking facial animations for 10 different languages would be astronomical -- right?

Cyberpunk 2077 has full lip-sync for every character in all 10 dubbed languages



Presentation: https://t.co/8r7rq570VM



Nuts - and awesome to see for languages that often times get much less support. Great work by everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/hwvaTWb9ei — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 20, 2020

Well, not quite. Developer CD Projekt Red has implemented "JALI" artificial intelligence tech to automatically lip-sync dialogue across all supported languages.

Using artificial intelligence to automate this task was a natural decision for CD Projekt Red; there are hundreds, if not thousands of characters in Cyberpunk 2077, after all.

If you're concerned that will lead to poorer facial animations, don't fret. The studio is undoubtedly manually touching up animations where necessary, and developer Mateusz Popławski claims that they're targeting even better lip-syncing than The Witcher 3.

You can see a demo of the tech in the presentation above, or by checking out the Twitter post midway through this piece.

We look forward to seeing how CD Projekt Red's implementation of AI lip-syncing will turn out when Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves on November 19, 2020.