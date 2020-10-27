Spooky sales: Mere days after the launch of Epic's first-ever Halloween sale, GOG has followed suit with its own spooky sales extravaganza. There are no creative titles or fancy meta games this time, just a good old-fashioned Halloween Sale with hundreds of steep discounts on a wide variety of games.

Of course, given the name of the sale, most of these discounts are for creepy or at least otherwordly titles, but there are plenty of normal games in the mix. Fortunately, navigating the 850+ deals on offer here isn't too tough of a task.

If you're in the mood for something truly terrifying, GOG's "Tricks" category might be for you, but for a more lighthearted shopping experience, take a look at the site's "Treats."

In the former category, you'll find games like Remedy's Control (30 percent off at about $29), Telltale's The Walking Dead adventure series (prices vary, but most entries are around 50 percent off), and even the solid but flawed vampire RPG "Vampyr" (75 percent off at $12.52).

The latter category contains the adorable Cat Quest 1 and 2 ($2 and $9, respectively), Kerbal Space Program (75 percent off at $10), and plenty more.

Many of these deals are absolute no-brainers -- for example, the Gold Edition of Metro Exodus, one of the best spooky shooters of the past decade, is just $20, which is 66 percent off its normal cost.

Aside from being a great survival FPS, Exodus has one of the best implementations of RTX global illumination and DLSS 1.0 out there. So, if you haven't grabbed it yet, now is a great time to do so. However, if you're in the mood for a psychological trip and an excellent story, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is just $6.29 as of writing, down from its usual cost of $25.04.

The story-driven spooks don't stop there, either, because A Plague Tale: Innocence can be snagged for roughly $15. But be warned: if you grab it, you might want to have a tissue box handy. A Plague Tale's gripping story is equal parts grim and heartbreaking.

Most of our readers probably know this by now, but on the off chance that you don't, we should point out that every single game you buy on GOG is 100 percent DRM-free. You don't need a launcher to run it, you don't need an online connection, and you can install it on as many PCs as you want, with or without GOG's Galaxy 2.0 client.

GOG's Halloween Sale ends on November 2 at 2PM UTC, so you have a little under a week to check out the platform's latest deals.