Rumor mill: We’re only a couple of days away from the launch of the RTX 3070, a $500 graphics card that’s supposedly on par with or better than the RTX 2080 Ti. But could the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti offer even better price vs. performance? We might not have to wait long to find out. It appears that both cards are now available for pre-order in China.

Twitter user @Avery78 spotted the listings on Chinese marketplace Taobao. It’s best to take all this with a healthy dose of salt as they could just all be placeholders, but at least one of the sellers expects the cards to arrive on November 30.

#RTX3060Ti pre-orders up on Taobao ~$400. Notice bottom right corner (1st pic) they are expecting Nov 30th. Believe this is for an Inno3D model. Picture is just a placeholder (as with all this info) Source: https://t.co/MSX3PzpOqn#Nvidia #Ampere pic.twitter.com/87mWKuRJah — Avery (@Avery78) October 26, 2020

The cards’ price varies between 2049 to 2999 Yuan ($305 to $446). Given that the RTX 3070 costs $499, it’s unlikely that the card underneath it will exceed $400—people who pre-order will be refunded or have to pay the difference once the price is confirmed.

If the RTX 3060/3060 Ti are set to arrive next month, an announcement could follow the release of the RTX 3070 this week.

There are no card specs revealed in the details, but previous rumors point toward 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 3,840 CUDA cores for the RTX 3060, while the RTX 3060 Ti could up this to 8GB of GDDR6 and 4,864 CUDA cores. That means the non-Ti variant’s performance might be comparable to the RTX 2070 Super or even the RTX 2080—something an alleged Galax roadmap suggested—while the RTX 3060 Ti could be closer to the RTX 2080 Super. An exciting prospect, though it won’t be welcome news for anyone who bought a high-end Turing card recently.