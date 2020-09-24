Highly anticipated: Not for the first time, an Nvidia AIB partner has leaked information that could disappoint RTX 3080 buyers. It seems that a 20GB variation of the recently released card is on the way, as is an RTX 3060 that offers the same performance as the RTX 2080.

As reported by Videocardz, aftermarket card maker Galax (known as KFA2 in Europe) revealed the unannounced RTX 30-series cards in a briefing with either employees or business partners in China. The slide shows an RTX 3080 with 20GB of video memory—double what’s found in the current version—that sits just under the RTX 3090.

Galax’s roadmap also shows an RTX 3060. It’s no surprise to see Nvidia continue to release its popular xx60 series—the GTX 1060 is the number one card in Steam’s user hardware survey, while the RTX 2060 ranks highest out of all the Turing offerings.

The RTX 3060 (possibly a Super or Ti version with 8GB of VRAM) is listed as having the same performance as the RTX 2080, which is an enticing prospect for what will be a cheaper card. There’s also a unnamed product that’s listed as ‘PG142 SKU 0.’ Expect this to be an upgraded version of the RTX 3070 with 16GB of VRAM, likely a Super or Ti model, which can outperform the RTX 2080 Ti.

While this sort of thing is usually taken with a pinch of salt, it aligns with previous leaks. Gigabyte posted a list of graphics cards that will come bundled with a free copy of Watch Dogs: Legion over the weekend. These included an RTX 3060 (Super?) with 8GB, an RTX 3070 Super with 16GB, and an RTX 3080 Super with 20GB.

The RTX 3080’s 10GB of VRAM has been a point of contention among many gamers, with some believing it will be insufficient for future titles, so a 20GB model could prove very successful—though anyone who paid a fortune for one of the 10GB versions from eBay will be regretting their purchase. A Super variant of the 3080 could also be a response to AMD’s Navi 21 (Big Navi) and Navi 22, which are rumored to feature 16GB and 12GB of VRAM, respectively.

In other Galax news, the company has just unveiled an RTX 3090 featuring a design that's heavily inspired by Lego.