TL;DR: After using Fortnite last month to tease the upcoming arrival of its Radeon RX 6000 series, AMD is once again utilizing the battle royale title to promote its products. This time, the company has announced new maps for the game that allow players to explore the inside of its new cards as well as the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Team Red is also launching a competition for people to win the latest Radeon and Ryzen products.

As was the case with September's Radeon RX 6000 Easter egg, AMD is using Fortnite to tempt some of the 350 million+ players toward Radeon and Ryzen by adding four new maps in Fortnite Creative Island. To access them, start a creative server, approach a FEATURED rift in the creative Hub, open "Set Island Code" and enter: 8651-9841-1639.

One of the maps takes place inside a Radeon RX 6000 GPU, with players taking part in a parkour puzzle, while the Ryzen 5000 series CPU map has puzzle challenges that task you with lighting up the processor. There's also a battle arena filled with Ryzen and Radeon signage and an RDNA-2 neon city with a skyscraper, the latter of which lets you indulge in the "infected" mode.

If you prefer watching over participating, ten of AMD's streaming partners will be showcasing the new maps until November 13—check out the dates here. Anyone who comments on one of these streams will be entered into a competition to win 1 of 20 Ryzen 5000 CPUs, 20 Radeon RX 6000 cards, or 200 AMD hoodies.