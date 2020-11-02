Rumor mill: Not for the first time, rumors claim that the RTX 3060 Ti is on the horizon. What could be Nvidia’s next Ampere card is supposed to arrive in just over two weeks—November 17—the day before AMD’s first two Radeon RX 6000 cards arrive. But another report claims that December 2 will be the actual launch date.

The sheer number of RTX 3060 Ti rumors that have arrived recently suggests that such a product is on the way. In September, it was reported that the card would drop in October, beating the vanilla version to the market. While the former claim proved wrong, the latter appears increasingly likely.

The latest bit of speculation comes from MyDrivers (via Videocardz). It alleges that the RTX 3060 Ti will launch on November 17, which lines up with previous reports of a mid-November release. MyDrivers also writes that, according to third-party graphics card manufacturers, the RTX 3060 Ti will suffer the same availability issues as the other Ampere products, which wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

According to EXPreview (via @momomo_us), however, Nvidia has given the RTX 3060 Ti the same two-week delay that the RTX 3070 experienced, likely to help increase stock levels to meet demand, meaning the card will hit on December 2.

Four Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti cards appeared in a database last month, and both the Ti and non-Ti versions popped up on a Chinese marketplace recently with a launch date of November 30.

#RTX3060Ti pre-orders up on Taobao ~$400. Notice bottom right corner (1st pic) they are expecting Nov 30th. Believe this is for an Inno3D model. Picture is just a placeholder (as with all this info) Source: https://t.co/MSX3PzpOqn#Nvidia #Ampere pic.twitter.com/87mWKuRJah — Avery (@Avery78) October 26, 2020

It’s expected that the RTX 3060 Ti will use a cut-down version of the GA104 GPU found in the $499 RTX 3070. It will feature fewer CUDA cores (4,864) but use the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps, 256-bit memory bus, and 448 GB/s maximum bandwidth. Expect the price to be around $399.