Something to look forward to: We’ve heard rumors that this year will see the launch of an RTX 3060 Ti, and some new submissions have lent more credence to those claims. Four Gigabyte entries that appear to be RTX 3060 Ti cards have appeared on a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) electronics database, suggesting their arrival will be sooner rather than later.

As spotted by @Komachi_Ensaka, the entries by Gigabyte use the same nomenclature as its other 30-series cards, with the GV-N306T part at the beginning referring to the RTX 3060 Ti. The registrations are as follows:

GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD

GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD

GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD

GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD

The listings appear to refer to upcoming RTX 3060 Ti products in Gigabyte's Aorus, Gaming, and Eagle lines. They feature 8GB of VRAM, which is something we’ve heard before, and it’ll probably be the same GDDR6 variant found in the RTX 3070.

Another hardware leaker, @kopite7kim, recently tweeted that the RTX 3060 Ti would be based on on the GA104-200 silicon—the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 both use GA102 variants, while the RTX 3070 uses GA104-300.

An alleged Galax roadmap from last month showed that the RTX 3060 Ti would offer the same level of performance as the RTX 2080, which sounds like an enticing prospect for what should be a card on the cheaper end of the scale.

Previous rumors point to the RTX 3060 Ti having 4,864 CUDA cores (1024 cores or 8 SMs fewer than the RTX 3070), 152 Tensor cores, 38 RT cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 clocked at 14Gbps over a 256-bit wide bus, which should offer 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

While the RTX 3070 has a 220W TDP, it’s expected the RTX 3060 Ti will be around the 180W – 200W mark. It also looks like the card will arrive before the vanilla RTX 3060, which would be a first for Nvidia, and may even launch this sometime this month, potentially putting it up against some of AMD’s RDNA 2-based cards.