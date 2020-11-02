Why it matters: For those picking up an Xbox Series X, the issue of backward compatibility is relatively cut-and-dry. Virtually all of Microsoft's past titles will be playable on its next-gen console. For the Playstation 5, things are a bit more complicated. While Sony has stated that it will be mostly compatible with the PS4 library, there are some exceptions that it and third-party developers are still trying to figure out.

Last week, Ubisoft published a support article on Ubisoft Connect detailing which of its games would not be backward compatible, among other things. It was a relatively brief list of only nine titles, but it did name a couple of popular games, including Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Star Trek Bridge Crew (full list below).

Over the weekend, the publisher removed the entire article because it was reportedly inaccurate.

"We have pulled the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post regarding backwards compatibility for the time being as there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5," remarked a spokesperson for Ubisoft in an email to The Verge.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin's Creed Chronicles India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

It is difficult to tell if the spokesperson meant the list needed to be expanded with more games or if some needed to be taken off. Ubisoft said that it should have the list updated with the corrections sometime this week.

Inaccuracies aside, none of the titles that Ubisoft mentioned appear on Sony's official backward compatibility exclusions that it published in early October. That list currently contains 10 games.

Despite expanding the number of non-compatible titles by however many Ubisoft decides will not work, Sony promises that the PlayStation 5 will be compatible with the PS4's nearly the entire 4,000+ title library. Although it did admit that a handful may exhibit "errors or unexpected behavior."