Something to look forward to: The next generation of (console) gaming is just around the corner now. The Xbox Series X is scheduled for release on November 10, and its key competitor, the PlayStation 5, is set to launch a couple of days later on November 12. Ahead of those significant dates, Epic has taken to its Fortnite blog to describe some of the changes console gamers can expect to see for the popular battle royale title's next-gen release.

The first thing you should expect is a consistent gameplay experience: your progress on current-gen platforms will carry over to next-gen consoles seamlessly. That means your in-game currency, skins, rankings, and other stats should all be preserved on console launch day.

You'll be able to download Fortnite on your Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 and pick up right where you left off. But most players already expected that, so let's get into some of the actual improvements you can expect on next-gen versions of Fortnite.

For starters, Fortnite will run at 4K and 60 FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X won't be quite powerful enough to hit the same number, but it'll still offer 60 FPS gameplay, albeit at the lower resolution of 1080p.

PS5 and XSX Fortnite fans will also be able to enjoy a more "dynamic and interactive world," courtesy of improved environmental reactivity to things like explosions -- Epic didn't give us any visual examples of this, but we assume leaves will sway and trees will fall apart more believably. On top of that, fluid and smoke simulations have also been enhanced, and there are entirely new "Storm and cloud effects."

Perhaps most importantly, all next-gen consoles will benefit from significantly faster load times. That means less abrupt texture pop-in, faster boot, and less waiting around for your next game to start.

Another next-gen feature shared by all the consoles is "enhanced split screen" capabilities: now, if you queue up with a buddy from the comfort of your couch, you'll both be playing at 60 FPS, even with the game essentially running two copies of itself on-screen.

Now, we'll move on to a couple features that are exclusive to the PlayStation 5. First, Epic plans to take full advantage of the haptic feedback tech in Sony's new DualSense controller. In addition to "general vibration support," this also means "haptic trigger feedback" for ranged weapons.

Second, the PS5 will let you pick your favorite Fortnite game mode directly from the console's home screen. Whether you prefer queueing up as a Solo player, with a friend in Duos, or with several allies in Squads, you can hop right into the corresponding lobby without needing to boot to the main menu first.

Epic may very well release additional next-gen features for Fortnite over time -- such as ray tracing -- but for now, this is what players can expect on November 10 and 12.