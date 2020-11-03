Highly anticipated: We’re only a couple of days away from the highly anticipated launch of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The big question on everyone’s lips is how will the chips stack up against Intel’s equivalents. Based on leaked benchmarks, team blue has good reason to be worried: the Ryzen 5 5600X annihilates the Core i5-10600K in multi-threaded and single-core Cinebench R15 tests, and even beats the Core i7-10700K.

The benchmarks come from prolific leaker TUM_APISAK. The Ryzen 5600X was running at 4.7 GHz across all six of its cores with a voltage set to 1.256 V, and the test platform used DDR4 memory set to 3200 MHz (CL14 timings) in an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard.

In the single-threaded benchmark—an area where Intel has traditionally outperformed its rival—the Ryzen 5 5600X scored 256 points. The Core i5-10600K, for comparison (thanks, Anandtech), scored 206 points, making AMD’s chip 25 percent faster. That’s despite the Ryzen running at a slower clock speed and with a 60W lower TDP.

The performance difference was even wider in the multi-threaded tests, where the Ryzen 5 5600X scored 2,048 points. That makes it 42 percent faster than the Core i5’s 1,428 points.

The Zen 3-based processor is also significantly faster than its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3600X, beating it by 25 percent and 22 percent in multi-threaded and single-threaded tests, respectively. It also outperformed the Ryzen 7 3700X in the single-threaded benchmark (258 points vs. 204), though the last-gen chip edges ahead in multi-threaded workloads (2,112 vs. 2,040). Even the Core i7-10700K can’t match the Ryzen 5 5600X, scoring 2,005 points and 217 points.

These aren't the first benchmarks to hint at the power of the Ryzen 5 5600X. Another leak from @TUM_APISAK last month also showed it hammering the Core i5-10600K.

The latest Ryzen processors launch on November 5, so there are only a few days before we can confirm their performance. But it certainly looks as if Intel should be concerned.