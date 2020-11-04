Facepalm: In an ironic turn of events, Watch Dogs Legion, a game about hacking, has seen its source code leaked online following a hack on Ubisoft last month. The code is around 560GB in size and is reportedly available to download on multiple private trackers.

In October, a ransomware gang called "Egregor" leaked data that it claimed to have obtained from the internal networks of Crysis maker Crytek and Ubisoft. Now, the group says it's released the source code of Legion.

As DSOGaming notes, having access to the source code could allow people to create and enable mods for the game, but Ubisoft is probably more worried about the prospect of someone cracking Legion's anti-piracy measures. It might also reveal future titles that the company is developing.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a Ubisoft spokesperson said: "We are aware of the group's claim and are currently investigating a potential data security incident."

Egregor previously released details about projects Crytek is working on, including Crysis Next, Crysis VR, a new Ryse game, and source code that revealed remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3.

Watch Dogs Legion has had mostly positive reviews, but the general consensus seems to be that it falls into the good rather than great category. I certainly enjoy it, and while the 'play as anyone' mechanic is impressive, it doesn't make Legion a must-buy. The multiplayer element arrives on December 3, though, which will likely improve the overall experience.