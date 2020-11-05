Bottom line: In addition to releasing the pre-load times for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision has now shared the updated - and significantly reduced - file sizes for the game's PC version. Although the platform is now also getting the console-like feature of downloading/installing specific game modes at launch, Xbox One and PS4 owners will be able to pre-load the game five days ahead of PC, while pre-loading for next-gen consoles will begin on their respective launch dates.

It seems like Activision put its upcoming CoD installment on a strict diet regime at the last minute, shaving off a considerable 93GB in file size for the game's full version on PC. That's an impressive 53 percent reduction over the previous minimum storage requirement (175GB), while the full game on Ultra Graphics (i.e. 4K with raytracing and high fps) also sees a massive 50 percent drop in file size, going from 250GB down to, ahem, just 125GB.

Players only looking forward to the game's multiplayer mode, meanwhile, will now need 35GB of disk space (instead of 50GB). Activision also notes that PC gamers, like their console buddies, will be able to choose which game modes to install. They can, for example, opt-out of downloading the game's Campaign or Zombies mode, either initially or down the line, once they don't fancy it anymore (or if their SSD has started to choke courtesy of the game's future updates).

Speaking of choking SSDs, Black Ops Cold War will also be a sizable install on next-gen consoles. At launch, the game will take up 133GB on the PS5, while the Xbox X|S version will come in at 136GB. For a Series S owner, that likely means reserving over a third of their console's disk space for just one game. Thankfully, the requirement is somewhat lenient on current-gen consoles, where the file size is 95GB for the PS4 and 93GB for the Xbox One.

Activision is also giving these users a head start in terms of pre-loads, making it available on November 5, 9 PM PT, while PC players will have to wait until November 10, 10 AM PT. For next-gen consoles, pre-loading will become available on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S and November 12 for the PlayStation 5, which is just one day before the game officially releases.