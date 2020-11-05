Next-gen: Warframe is one of the most popular free-to-play games on the market, and for good reason: its blend of fast-paced parkour, hack-and-shoot action, and surprisingly varied gameplay systems are liable to suck you in for hundreds of hours if you let them. Fortunately for next-gen console owners, Warframe is going to get even better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As Warframe developer Digital Extremes announced today, the game is indeed getting a next-gen port, which will come with a whole host of upgrades. First and foremost, the game's loading times will be significantly faster.

Typically, loading times in Warframe are hidden behind temporarily-shut doorways (a common trick among console games) that won't open until all of the needed assets have had time to render on the other side.

On current-gen consoles, that process can take the better part of a full minute, but on next-gen (specifically the PS5), doors will already be ready to open by the time you make your way to them. It's an impressive contrast, and you can see it in action in the video above.

Aside from loading time enhancements, console players will also enjoy higher framerates at higher resolutions (Digital Extremes is targeting 4K at 60FPS), as well as enhanced lighting, shadows, textures, and reflections.

So, what about PC players -- arguably DE's most important market segment? Well, nothing's going to happen there, really, but that's not a bad thing.

If you play on PC right now you can enable Enhanced rendering, dial all the stuff up, contact shadows and get this same tech. On PS5 this runs at 60fps. We hover around 4k native output though we do scale resolution sometimes to keep 60 as a priority. — Steve Sinclair (@sj_sinclair) November 5, 2020

As game director Steve Sinclair points out, PC players already have access to all of the enhancements mentioned above: they just need to dial up their settings and turn on Enhanced Rendering. Easy enough!

There's no ETA for when Warframe's next-gen ports will arrive, but it's certainly yet another major release for PS5 and Xbox Series X fans to look forward to.