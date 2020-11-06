WTF?! What started as an April Fool’s joke two years ago by Elon Musk has turned into a reality: Tesla has just launched Tesla Tequila, which comes in a very cool lightning-shaped bottle. You might need a drink when you see the $250 price.

On April 1, 2018, Musk joked about Tesla filing for bankruptcy and the CEO being found passed out surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles. He teased the upcoming drink a few months later, along with a visual approximation of the bottle, which now looks very different. That tweet incurred the wrath of Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), a group that ensures tequila producers stick to denomination of origin rules.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

It seems people, or Musk, liked the idea of a Tesla-branded tequila so much that the company turned it into an actual product—though the name has changed to a more conservative Tesla Tequila, despite Tesla filing a trademark for “Teslaquila” with the USPTO.

Tesla’s site describes the drink as “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves.” It’s been aged for 15 months in French oak barrels—most añejo is aged from one to three years—and was produced by California-based Nosotros Tequila, which sources its agave from Jalisco, one of the states allowed to manufacture tequila under CRT rules.

This isn’t Tesla’s first non-EV-related product. In 2018, it created a $1,500 carbon Fiber surfboard. And Musk’s Boring Company famously made the ‘Not a Flamethrower’ device, a roofing torch with an air rifle cover.