TL;DR: Mortal Kombat is famous for its over-the-top displays of ultraviolence, but a new gameplay trailer for returning fan-favorite Mileena is on another level. The sai blade-wielding genetic experiment, created by series villain Shang Tsung, tears opponents apart in several imaginative ways. The clip follows her recent portrayal by singer Megan Thee Stallion in a promo.

Mileena follows Rambo and Rain as the final character in Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 2. The trailer shows off her powers of teleportation and invisibility, along with an affinity for stabbing people repeatedly in the face and biting their necks out with her gigantic, fang-filled mouth.

One of Mileena’s more gruesome moves involves inserting her blades into an opponent's torso multiple times, chewing out their throat, throwing her sai weapons through the back of their head so it penetrates the eyes, before ripping out what’s left of the neck. And this isn’t even the finisher. That involves Mileena going into a flying spin and tearing her opponent in two like a sexy buzzsaw.

Before the Mileena trailer dropped, a promotional ad arrived that starred Megan Thee Stallion in full cosplay. For those who’ve never heard of her, Megan Thee Stallion features alongside Cardi B in WAP, a song that surprised anyone searching for Wireless Application Protocol. She’s also a big fan of anime, apparently.

Rambo, Rain, and Mileena will all be available characters in the Kombat Pack 2 DLC that arrives on November 17.