In brief: Sony has several exciting PlayStation exclusives on the way, but not all of them will be available right off the bay when the PS5 hits the market on November 12. Indeed, some of the most-anticipated projects are still many, many months away, according to a newly-released PS5 launch trailer.

The trailer (see it below) doesn't show any real gameplay, but it nonetheless contains some pretty enticing footage that Sony promises is "representative" of the "PS5 gaming experience."

More importantly, it gives us release windows for several notable PS5 exclusives, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7, the new Ratchet & Clank, and more.

We'll start with the easy ones -- Spider-Man and Demon's Souls. Both of these games will be arriving on launch for the PS5, so you can snag them day one or even pre-order them now if you'd prefer.

Racing title Gran Turismo 7, action platformer Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart, and psychological thriller Returnal: Anticipated are all arriving in the first half of 2021, which means we'll probably get more specific release dates for each sometime in the next three or four months.

Horizon Forbidden West, though -- arguably every PS5 owner's most-anticipated game -- won't be coming until the second half of 2021, meaning it's almost a year away.

That's quite a way off, but if the title's predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn is anything to go by, the wait will almost certainly be worth it. Still, don't expect to see any substantial Forbidden West gameplay or news for quite a while.

We'd anticipate some sort of big reveal around July 2021, which is when the E3 gaming season tends to kick off. In the meantime, feel free to re-watch the game's first announcement trailer above.