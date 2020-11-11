Editor's take: SATA III solid-state drives offer a noticeable performance boost over their traditional spinning hard drive counterparts but if you seek the fastest possible experience, a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is what you want. These drives are many times faster than even the top-tier SATA III SSDs and can serve as an excellent foundation for your next build or upgrade.

Those contemplating a high-speed storage upgrade this holiday season are in luck as Amazon is currently offering a range of Sabrent PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives with attractive discounts.

The highlight is without a doubt the 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 M.2 2280. Listed on Sabrent’s website for $229.99, the drive can be had through Amazon for just $149.99 with free Prime one-day shipping for subscribers.

According to Sabrent, the drive can hit speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s (read) and 4,400 MB/s (write) when used with a PCIe 4.0 compatible board. On Gen 3 PCIe boards, users can expect speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s (read) and 3,000 (write). We actually tested this drive a while back, and it's pretty darn good.

Sabrent strongly encourages the use of a heatsink to avoid thermal throttling and maximize performance. It may not even be a bad idea to direct some active cooling towards the heatsink to further boost its cooling potential.

Should you not need a full terabyte of space, Sabrent’s 500GB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive is marked down to $89.99. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the 2TB version which comes with a heatsink for $314.99.

Either way, these are daily deals, so you’ve got about 12 hours or so to pull the trigger and lock in the savings.

Image credit: Zaidi Razak