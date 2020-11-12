What just happened? YouTube Rewind is a video compiled by Google commemorating the year's most prominent trends and viral videos. The year-end video has been a tradition since 2010, but this year YouTube has announced there will be no Rewind 2020.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, YouTube announced it would not have a Rewind video for 2020 in light of the freakish year we have been having.

"2020 has been different," it said. "And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year."

YouTube was not all negative, though. It did thank its community of content creators for striving on and posting entertaining videos for everyone stuck in the house with cabin fever.

"We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better. Thank you for making a difference."

Who could blame YouTube for not wanting to do a year-in-review video, though? The year that keeps on giving has been one that most of us would sooner forget than celebrate. From the pandemic to lockdowns to trade show cancellations, 2020 has been unlike any other year in recent history, and not in a good way. Perhaps it's best to leave this year in the past and hope that 2021 is much better.