What just happened? Originally reported as a hostage situation, Ubisoft's Montreal headquarters seemed to be a victim of a bomb threat. A 911 call was made with the caller threatening to blow up the HQ building unless a $2 million ransom was paid. However, an investigation by the city's police has concluded there is no credible threat.

Ubisoft Montreal was involved in a police operation according to Canadian news sources. Various news outlets originally reported the incident as a hostage situation, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The building was evacuated though no threat was ultimately identified.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Canadian news outlet TVA Nouvelles reported that a 911 call was made around 1pm with the caller threatening to blow up the building unless a $2+ million ransom was paid. The police dispatched the SPVM (the Canadian equivalent of a SWAT team) to investigate the bomb threat. However, the investigation yielded no actual threat to Ubisoft or the surrounding Mile-End neighborhood.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Hyperscape community developer, Eric Pope, tweeted (now deleted) that he saw Ubisoft employees evacuating to the roof. Some Ubisoft employees verified that their teams were safe while others were stuck in the building. Other employees were evacuated into a bus by the police.

Ubisoft issued a statement to GameSpot stating: "We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities." While this seems likely to be a hoax, we'll update this story if the situation develops further.