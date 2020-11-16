Something to look forward to: AMD has two new powerful GPUs to stack against Nvidia's RTX 30 series in both 1440p and 4K gaming. The company says that when combined with its Zen 3 CPUs, these should deliver killer gaming performance at a price that will be hard for Nvidia to beat. Of course, that's when you are able to buy either since we don't expect neither GeForce nor Radeon availability to be great until next year.

The two cards coming out this week are the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT and Steve has them already on-hand and has been testing them for the past week or so.

The RX 6800 XT is the more powerful of the two, sporting 72 compute units that run at a base clock of 2,015 MHz and capable of boost clocks of up to 2,250 MHz. It comes with 16 GB GDDR6 memory buffer and a total board power of 300 watts. It has more memory than Nvidia's RTX 3080, which only comes with 10 GB (of the faster, GDDR6X kind), and has a power rating of 320 watts.

According to AMD, the RX 6800 XT is no slouch against the RTX 3080 at 4K in titles like Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Forza Horizon 4, and (according to AMD's own benchmarks) it matches it in others like Doom Eternal, Gears of War 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. But drop the resolution to 1440p and the Radeon tends to do better than Ampere. For a card that costs $50 less than the RTX 3080, the RX 6800 XT should make an attractive option for people looking to get similar performance to the Nvidia offering, but we'll know for sure when we review it later this week.

The vanilla RX 6800 is a $579 graphics card that should perform close to the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3070. The company claims the RX 6800 is able to match or even beat Nvidia's card in a number of games at 1440p and 4K. This is a 250 watt card and comes equipped with 60 compute units that run at a 1,815 MHz base clock and 2,105 MHz boost clock. The RX 6800 isn't short on RAM like Nvidia's offerings, packing a whopping 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. AMD is not just unleashing enthusiast-level cards to make a point, it's trying to sway people away from Nvidia's RTX 3000 series with great value.

The RX 6000 series graphics cards don't feature a dramatic board redesign when compared to their predecessors, as they occupy 2.5 slots and have a length of 267 mm. And unlike Nvidia's newest offerings, they don't come with a redesigned power connector, and instead feature two 8-pin connectors. AMD says they shouldn't put any undue stress on systems equipped with enthusiast-grade, 650 to 750 watt power supplies.

Watch out for our Radeon RX 6800 reviews later this week!