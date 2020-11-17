Not without risk: Amazon will delivery prescription medication orders in discreet packaging to the customer's preferred address. Even still, porch pirates are a very real concern and getting lost or stolen medication replaced in a timely manner could be tricky.

Amazon on Tuesday formally entered the pharmacy industry with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy.

Select customers in the US can now set up a secure pharmacy profile via the Amazon App or on their desktop. From there, users can also add their insurance information, manage prescriptions and choose payment options. As with other Amazon services, Prime members will receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy.

Amazon said Prime members can also access savings of up to 40 percent off name brand medications and up to 80 percent off generics when paying without insurance.

At present, Amazon Pharmacy serves residents in 45 US states (it isn’t yet available in Illinois, Kentucky, Hawaii, Louisiana or Minnesota). The service accepts most insurance plans; you can check for yours during the sign-up process, Amazon noted.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Amazon will not deliver Schedule II controlled medications which includes most opioids.

Amazon said its new pharmacy option works best if you fill at least one prescription regularly. Those filling a prescription for an urgent medication like an antibiotic should use their current pharmacy in order to get it ASAP. Amazon also has pharmacists on staff 24/7 to answer any questions you may have about a particular medication.