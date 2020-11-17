Highly anticipated: Cyberpunk 2077's next Night City Wire event isn't supposed to kick off for another couple of days, but developer CD Projekt Red decided to surprise us all with a bit of extra gameplay before the 19th rolls around. Importantly, the footage isn't running on a high-end PC -- instead, we're getting real console footage.

That's right: for the first time ever, you can watch Cyberpunk 2077 running on both the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X. This should come as a relief to current-gen console users, who recently learned that Cyberpunk 2077's latest delay was caused by lacking performance on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It seems the delay (which was about three weeks long) was worthwhile because Cyberpunk 2077 is looking absolutely stunning on both the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X. The footage clocks in at around 10 minutes in length, and though it's chopped up quite a bit to avoid spoilers (CDPR's usual reasoning for heavily-edited gameplay), we get plenty of excellent views of Night City from the street level.

The footage swaps between the One X and the Series X at various points, so you should get a pretty good idea of how the game will look on both devices. Fortunately, the visuals are far from terrible on the older console. The draw distance and textures are downgraded, of course, and some visual effects (such as window lights) don't activate until the player is quite close, but the visuals are nowhere near as bad as some likely feared.

The reflections, in particular, look beautiful across both generations. They don't appear to be ray traced on the Series X yet, but a patch with support for that tech should arrive at a later date.

One of the more obvious differences between the Series X and the One X in today's footage involves framerates. The Xbox One X has several clear (sub-30?) FPS drops in more visually intense scenes, whereas the Series X is consistently-smooth throughout. That shouldn't surprise anyone, of course, but it is worth pointing out.

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on December 10, 2020, and it's available for pre-order across just about every major platform. If you're a PC gamer, I recommend snagging it over on GOG -- CDPR will get 100 percent of the revenue from your purchase that way, and your copy will be entirely DRM-free.