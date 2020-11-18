What just happened? Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has been fired from his position by Donald Trump after stating that the 2020 Presidential Election was "the most secure in American history."

Krebs was appointed director of CISA by Trump when the agency was founded on November 16, 2018.

According to Reuters, Krebs drew Trump's wrath for setting up and running a website dubbed "Rumor Control," in which experts debunked the election fraud claims pushed by the president and his administration.

The White House is reported to have been especially angry about CISA rejecting one conspiracy theory that claimed an intelligence agency supercomputer and program, purportedly named Hammer and Scorecard, was able to switch votes nationally.

ICYMI: On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, "in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent." #Protect2020 https://t.co/Oj6NciYruD — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 17, 2020

Yesterday, Krebs tweeted that, according to 59 election security experts, allegations of election systems being manipulated were "unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent."

In a pair of tweets yesterday, Trump wrote that Krebs' recent statement on the security of the 2020 election was "highly inaccurate."

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," tweeted Trump.

In a recent post retweeting Mark Hamill, Krebs let his geek flag fly with a couple of Star Wars quotes: "In defending democracy, do or do not, there is no try. This is the way."

Many in the cybersecurity industry have rushed to defend Krebs. "From my view on the election frontlines, Krebs was a great partner and deserves accolades for his work," wrote Gregory Crabb, chief information security officer for the U.S. Postal Service.