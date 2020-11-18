Editor's take: A lighter mouse is commonly associated with being nimble and in esports, speed matters. Some casual gamers, however, prefer a bit of heft in their mouse. This is why mice with adjustable weights were popular for so long, as they allowed users to fine-tune the weight of the mouse to their preferred specification.

Logitech on Wednesday unveiled what it is calling its lightest and fastest wireless esports gaming mouse to date.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight features Logitech’s own Hero sensor boasting a resolution of 100 – 25,400 DPI, max acceleration >40G and a max speed >400 IPS. The pointer also utilizes Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology that’s good for up to 70 hours of constant motion battery life.

Buyers also get zero-additive polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) feet and a 32-bit Arm processor but it’s the physical specifications that really count here.

Logitech’s latest measures 4.92 inches (height) x 2.50 inches (width) x 1.57 inches (depth) and tips the scales at less than 2.2 ounces. That’s nearly 25 percent lighter than Logitech’s standard Pro wireless gaming mouse.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight launches on December 3 priced at $149.99 and will be offered in your choice of black or white color schemes. The standard Pro wireless gaming mouse is still available for a bit less at $129.99.