In context: PlayStation 5 consoles are challenging to find. Sure, you can snag one on eBay for an exorbitant price and help support your favorite scalper. However, finding one at a store for the retail price, either online or locally, is next to impossible, and if you are lucky, you might not even get to keep your score.

Gaming blog Push Square notes that over the weekend, Kohl's unexpectedly began offering PlayStation 5 bundles. The packaged deal included the console, an extra DualSense controller, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $640 (pictured below). Don't bother going to look, however. It's already sold-out.

Kohl's stock sold so fast that the store ended up overselling its allotment and is now canceling some customers' orders. It is unclear why the company did not have a limit set up on its website to prevent out-of-stock sales. However, several customers on Reddit and Twitter were able to confirm Kohl's faux pas. Many said that they were canceled only hours after receiving confirmation emails from Kohl's fulfillment center.

As a concession for the inconvenience, Kohl's is allowing customers to keep any Kohl's cash they may have earned with the order. At $15 for every $50 spent, that's no small favor. That $180 could come in handy if the store ever gets another shipment of PS5 consoles.

However, you might have to wait until some time after the holidays to use your bonus money on a PlayStation 5. Right now, the supply is tied up with scalpers who are getting as much as $2,000 for them on eBay. Even Sony says prospects for snagging one are not looking good.

This morning Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan all but confirmed a manufacturing shortfall, saying, "Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold."

Happy hunting.

Image credit: ESOlex