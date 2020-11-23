Recap: Ford created quite the uproar when it unveiled the Mustang Mach-E in late 2019. Purists and critics alike weren't so much upset over Ford embracing an all-electric drivetrain. Rather, many couldn't understand why Ford went with the Mustang brand when the crossover EV has virtually nothing in common with the traditional pony car.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday announced certified range numbers for several variants of Ford’s upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

The standard-range eAWD version of the Mach-E received a final EPA-estimated range of 211 miles, which is based on a full charge. The standard-range RWD variant hit its goal of 230 miles of range, the agency said, while the extended-range eAWD model was right on target at 270 miles. The premium extended-range eAWD Mach-E received an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

The EPA-estimated range of 300 miles for the 2021 #MustangMachE has been certified. It’s time to hit the open road. pic.twitter.com/zE70CcfZGT — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) November 23, 2020

How does that compare to the competition?

A quick check of Tesla’s website reveals that the cheapest Model 3 (starting at $37,990) has an estimated range of 263 miles. A long range plus Model X gets you 371 miles of range starting at $79,990, and if price is no barrier, a Plaid version of the Model S has an estimated range of over 520 miles on a single charge (and starts at $139,990).

Lucid Motors, meanwhile, said its all-electric Air sedan will have a range of 517 miles in its Grand Touring trim, which starts at $131,500 (after a federal tax credit).

Ford said the first deliveries to customers in the US will start in December.

Masthead credit: betto rodrigues