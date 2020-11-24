In brief: Do you have a Thunderbolt 3-enabled laptop that’s underpowered in the gaming department? If so, Gigabyte could have the perfect solution: a liquid-cooled external graphics enclosure packing an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090.

Gigabyte says the Aorus RTX 3090/3080 Gaming Box is the world’s first water-cooled external graphics solution, the same claim it made about the enclosure it launched last year that features an RTX 2080 Ti—though the company is likely referring to the box itself, rather than specific models.

The Aorus Gaming Box features a cooling system that integrates a large copper plate, a 240mm aluminum radiator, and two 120mm fans. “With an optimized pump and water block, it provides the most efficient water flow and cooling performance at a lower noise level,” writes Gigabyte. It also boasts RGB lighting, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 port, a GbE LAN port, three DisplayPort connectors, and an HDMI port.

The caveat here is that the box is big—very big; it actually resembles some Mini-ITX PCs. You’re not going to want to take this on trips away from home, but if you have a laptop with Thunderbolt 3 and want awesome gaming performance without buying a desktop, it could be a good option.

The other issue will doubtlessly be the price. The Aorus Gaming Box with the RTX 2080 Ti currently sells for an eye-watering $2,272, so this latest model will doubtlessly be a wallet crusher when it arrives.

No word yet on when the Aorus RTX 3090/3080 Gaming Box will be available. Considering that the cards are impossible to find without venturing onto eBay right now, expect it to land sometime next year.