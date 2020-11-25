Bottom line: Samsung has announced the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s, two entry-level smartphones featuring large, Infinity-V displays and chunky 5,000mAh batteries that will also be its first models to go on sale next year. The pricier A12 starts from €179 (~$213) and will be available in multiple RAM/storage configurations when it releases in January, while the A02s priced at €150 (~$178) will have a single variant when it arrives in February.

It's tough to beat Samsung when it comes to offering Android smartphones at nearly every price point. The company often risks cannibalizing its own models due to this aggressive marketing strategy, and the upcoming Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s might be able to snatch some sales away from its mid-tier offerings, especially due to their big displays and batteries that are accompanied by entry-level price tags.

They could also give the new OnePlus Nord lineup a run for its money when it comes to budget buyers not yet convinced by 5G speeds/coverage or the fluidity of a 90Hz display. With the Galaxy A12, they'll be getting a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and an option to choose from one of three RAM/Storage configurations: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. Samsung hasn't revealed the SoC vendor, though the octa-core chip inside is reportedly from Mediatek.

The Galaxy A12's rear features a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultrawide, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors, while the front houses an 8MP unit. Biometric security is provided by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the bottom features a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C 2.0 connectivity that enables 15W fast charging for the phone's sizable 5,000mAh battery.

There are four color options (Red, Blue, Black, and White) to choose from, and it should also be noted that Samsung's starting price of €179 ($213) is for the mid-spec 4GB/64GB variant, meaning that the base version will be even cheaper when it goes on sale.

The Galaxy A02s uses the same display as the A12 but features Qualcomm's octa-core 450 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB microSD expandable storage. It also has one less camera on the back, with a 13MP primary and 2MP macro and depth sensors making up its triple-camera array. A 5MP unit is included on the front, but there's no fingerprint sensor anywhere, and the bottom side has a micro USB 2.0 port next to the 3.5mm audio jack.

Like the A12, however, there's a 5,000mAh battery on board with 15W fast charging support and Android 10 out of the box. That, alongside the choice of Black, Navy Blue, Red, and White color options, should make it a tempting offer at just €150 (~$178). Both Galaxy models will initially be sold in Europe only, though North American buyers can keep their fingers crossed considering that the phones' predecessors did make it to their region.