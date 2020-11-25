What just happened? The 38th Golden Joystick Awards, the world's longest-running award show in which winners are decided by members of the public, took place yesterday. It was a good night for The Last of Us Part 2, which walked away with a record six wins, while Fall Guys and Hades came away with two trophies each. There was also a bit of a surprise in the PC Game of the year category, while an Nvidia product took the best gaming hardware award.

Despite being divisive, The Last of Us Part 2 won the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year award, as well as PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Audio, Best Visual Design, and Best Storytelling, while developer Naughty Dog won developer of the year. It looks like it'll be a good year for the TLOUP2, which will be fighting it out in ten different categories at the upcoming Game Awards.

Elsewhere, Fall Guys won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game, and Hades took Best Indie and Critic's Choice Award. Somewhat surprisingly, PC Game of the Year was won by the love-it-or-hate-it Death Stranding, beating the likes of Hades and Valorant.

The ceremony isn't just about titles; there's also a gaming hardware category. This year, it was won by Nvidia's RTX 3080, though the excellent card did stand out in a group that contained the PC Engine Mini, Oculus Quest 2, Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud, TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard, and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2.

In the Most Wanted category, God of War: Ragnarok beat Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8: Village, and Gotham Knights, among others.

All the Golden Joystick Award 2020 winners:

Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2

Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys

Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2

Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey

Best Audio - The Last of Us 2

Best Indie Game - Hades

Still Playing - Minecraft

Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog

Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon

Best Family Game - Fall Guys

Best Gaming Community - Minecraft

Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)

Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry

PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2

Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok

Critic's Choice - Hades

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2