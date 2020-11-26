What just happened? This year has been a turbulent one, but Steam's sale events offer a comforting familiarity. The latest of these, the Autumn Sale, has just begun, and with it comes the return of the annual Steam Awards.

Steam allows its users to pick the nominations for its award categories, which have been upped from last year's eight to ten. They are:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Better With Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Best "Sit Back and Relax" Games

Steam describes that last category as titles that are the "antidote to a busy day. It's smooth, it's relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen." So, less Doom Eternal and more Abzu, though the latter can't be nominated as it wasn't released in 2020.

You can nominate any game that's been released this year—Steam will help you select eligible titles. Voting for the winners will take place during the Winter Sale that's expected to run between December 22 and January 5.

In addition to some new items in the Steam Points Shop, the event sees the usual deep discounts on new and old games. Doom Eternal is down to $19.79, the recently released Star Wars Squadrons is 40 percent off (now $23.99), and Remnant: From the Ashes is half price at $19.99, to name but a few.

The Steam Autumn ends on December 1 at 10 AM Pacific Time. Just remember that you won't have much time to complete your purchases before Cyberpunk 2077 arrives.