What just happened? It's Black Friday, which means sales galore on pretty much everything you can imagine—including video games. Steam's Autumn sale is already underway, and joining its rival in discounting tons of titles is The Epic Games Store.

Epic is offering a slew of discounts on some top titles, including several that were only recently released. Watch Dogs Legion is down by 25 percent to $45, which won't be welcomed by those who bought the game in the four weeks since launch. It's definitely worth a look at this price, though you won't be playing the delayed multiplayer mode until next year.

Other newer titles on offer include Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2; a remake of the classic skater with one of the best soundtracks ever found on a video game. It gained an average score of 90 from critics when released during the summer. Epic is selling THPS1+2 for $30 instead of the usual $40.

A few other notable offers include: the excellent Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition (24.99); Crysis Remastered ($19.49), which is getting a patch designed to improve performance; the Golden Joystick Award's PC Game of the Year, Death Stranding ($29.99); Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order ($23.99); and Super Meat Boy—the challenging platformer is down 90 percent to just $1.49.

For those who want games that don't cost anything, Epic is currently giving away MudRunner until December 3, the same date the Black Friday Sale ends. That's followed by Cave Story+ until December 10.

For a more deep discounts, Steam's Autumn Sale runs until December 1 at 10 AM Pacific Time.