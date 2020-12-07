WTF?! Remember when big YouTube stars did little more than appear on their channels? Logan Paul, who likes to box, will be taking on one of the sport's legends, former five-time world champion Floyd Mayweather, in a boxing match this February 2021.

Mayweather used his Instagram account to reveal the event. The 43-year-old is no stranger to lucrative exhibition fights, having fought and beat MMA star Connor McGregor in 2017, which is thought to have earned him around $100 million. He also fought Japanese professional kickboxing and mixed martial arts star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, knocking his opponent down three times in the first round. Mayweather earned $9 million for fighting in the 139-second bout.

At 25 years old, Logan Paul does have a nearly 20-year age advantage over Mayweather, but that's not going to count for much when going up against someone who fought in 50 professional bouts and never lost. Paul, on the other hand, has only fought twice professionally, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI on both occasions.

The fight's announcement comes soon after Logan's younger brother and fellow YouTuber Jake beat former basketball player Nate Robinson on the same bill as the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition. Jake Paul has compared himself to Mayweather, despite having completed just two pro fights.

The Paul vs. Mayweather fight will be pay-per-view. The first one million people to sign up will pay $24.99, after which point the price will rise to $39.99. That amount increases to $59.99 on December 29 and will top out at $69.99 on February 11.

One of the undoubtedly many people not enthralled by the idea of the fight is Dana White. "When people ask me what's the state of boxing right now, that's where it's at," said the UFC president. "Didn't that kid get beat up by the f*****g video game kid from England [KSI] and now he's going to fight Floyd Mayweather?"