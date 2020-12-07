Star wars craze: If you're a fan of Disney's critically-acclaimed "The Mandalorian" TV show, there's a good chance you're familiar with the titular main character's fancy Amban blaster rifle. While it'll probably be a couple decades before you can get your hands on one of those rifles, Nerf hopes to offer you the next best thing today: a foam dart-shooting replica.

Nerf has taken plenty of creative liberties with its take on this famous weapon, but that's to be expected. Nerf's 'guns' require much different internal engineering to function, so a few design compromises are essential. For example, it has a different color scheme (it is white and orange, which helps differentiate it from a real firearm), a shorter barrel, and a bit more overall bulk than the real TV prop.

None of these changes are likely to matter that much to Nerf's target audience (which is primarily composed of kids), and talented DIYers can always re-paint and otherwise modify the toy to bring it more in line with the weapon from The Mandalorian.

The toy gun is around 50 inches in length, and can be fitted with two AAA batteries if you want some flashy (but non-essential) sound effects. It appears to be a single-shot rifle, boasting a pop-up loading tray, and it has a scope that probably won't be of much use to anyone.

It's unclear how far Nerf's latest licensed product will shoot (probably not very), but reports claim it'll accept standard Nerf Elite darts, so you won't need to purchase any special ammo to make it work.

If you want to get your hands on this faux-blaster, it'll be available for pre-order today for $120. If you grab one, just know that it isn't expected to launch until sometime in the Fall of 2021, so you'll have quite a wait ahead of you.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.