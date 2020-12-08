In brief: Aspyr in a post on Twitter earlier today said the mobile port is scheduled to arrive on Android and iOS on December 18. A pre-order page for the iOS version lists the game at 3.9GB in size with a $14.99 price tag. It is only compatible with the iPhone and iPad, the listing notes. Pre-registration on the Google Play Store should be opening soon.

One of the top Star Wars video game franchises is getting a mobile port.

Way back in 2003, BioWare put out the first game in what would become the Knights of the Old Republic series. Well received for its story, characters, gameplay and sound, a sequel was ordered from Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds) and launched in December 2004. It’s this game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, that is coming to mobile.

December 18th marks the long-awaited return of the Jedi Exile. 😲



Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic II™—The Sith Lords™ is coming to iOS and Android. Pre-order now!

iOS: https://t.co/sMVHFyu4zk



Google Play Store Pre-Registration coming soon. pic.twitter.com/YNLDzNq66e — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) December 8, 2020

If you haven’t played the original, fret not. Aspyr also developed the mobile port of the first Knights of the Old Republic, which launched on iOS in 2013 and Android the following year. The iOS version of that game has a Metacritic score of 88.

A third game in the series was planned but ultimately canceled before completion. A Knights of the Old Republic MMORPG did eventually come out, however, in 2011.