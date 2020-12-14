Freebie: To celebrate the holiday season, Ubisoft will be hosting a series of giveaways this week. Every day from now until December 18, the company's customers can claim a new, free goodie -- these gifts range from in-game content for existing Ubisoft titles to entire, standalone games.

Ubisoft is starting small, for now. The first two gifts (available today) are a "Seafarer Settlement Pack" and a legendary Bayek outfit, both for use in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Even if you don't own the game, you can still claim the gifts -- they'll be saved to your Ubisoft account and given to you whenever you do get your hands on the game.

And personally, I'd say it's certainly worth trying. Though I wasn't a big fan of Assassin's Creed Odyssey or Origins, I think Valhalla is pretty great. Its side content is a bit more engaging, and the RPG loot system is less tedious. Of course, that's just me: everyone should do their own research to determine whether or not the game is for them.

We're not sure what other rewards Ubisoft has up its sleeve this week, but if there are any major giveaways, such as a free AAA game, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop. Notably, these rewards are only available to Ubisoft's PC customers -- Xbox and PlayStation fans can't participate. Additionally, none of the rewards have a "maximum retail value" above $70, which perhaps implies that Ubisoft is planning to hand out a couple pricier titles.

If you want to participate in the festivities, you don't need to do much: just sign up for an Ubisoft account, visit this link, and hit the "Register Now" button at the bottom of the page. Repeat this process every day until December 18, and you'll be good to go.