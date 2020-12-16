In a nutshell: GOG’s annual Winter Sale is now live with discounts on more than 3,300 games, some of which are marked down by up to 91 percent. If you've been itching to further build out your gaming library, now is the perfect time to make your money stretch even further.

Highlights include half off Control Ultimate Edition and No Man’s Sky as well as 60 percent off Frostpunk, Metro Exodus and Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Cult classics like Diablo and BioShock Infinite Complete Edition are also on offer.

Full collections are also available at deep discounts. The Witcher Universe Collection with five pieces of content can be had for just $26.95 and if you purchase three or more Paradox Interactive games, you can unlock a larger discount.

GOG’s Winter Sale additionally marks the first opportunity to grab re-released Konami classics like the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill 4: The Room.

As a bonus, you can also grab a copy of Prison Architect for free so long as you agree to receive marketing communications from GOG. This offer is only good for the next 72 hours so you’ll need to claim it ASAP if you want it.

The GOG Winter Sale runs through January 4, 2021. Steam's annual Winter Sale is also expected to kick off in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for that as well.