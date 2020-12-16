In context: Despite being in development (on some level) for the better part of a decade, Cyberpunk 2077's recent launch has been less than perfect. Players have praised its world design and gripping story, but the game's quality is marred by progress-halting bugs and numerous missing features.

And that's just across all platforms -- base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles suffer from even more problems. These range from visual glitches like missing textures to more crippling issues like crashes and sub-18 FPS performance. To make matters worse, CD Projekt Red clearly tried to hide Cyberpunk 2077's sub-par console experience by not showing footage of the game running on base last-gen consoles, while also declining to offer reviewers any pre-launch console copies.

There was a silver lining, though: CD Projekt Red recently announced that console gamers who are unhappy with the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on the Xbox One could seek refunds through their console manufacturer of choice; either PlayStation or Microsoft. For its part, Microsoft has been playing along, and anecdotally granting refunds for the game in as little as one hour.

Sony won't refund my Cyberpunk 2077 order, even after the game's developer said buyers experiencing problems could get refunds. The game literally crashes my PS4 and is unplayable. Sony's answer? Wait for the updates. pic.twitter.com/Zx2LSRhqqN — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 16, 2020

Sony, on the other hand, has denied just about every request sent its way, insisting that gamers should wait for CD Projekt Red to patch the game instead of seeking their money back; seemingly going against the developer's previous statements.

Sony typically only offers refunds for games that haven't been downloaded or streamed within 14 days of purchase, but it does occasionally make exceptions for games that are truly broken beyond repair. It looks like the company does not feel Cyberpunk 2077 fits into that category, even though some players are facing frequent system crashes during gameplay.

CD Projekt Red says PlayStation gamers can reach out to its customer service team through a dedicated refund help email address, but it might be a while before anyone gets their money back.

"If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you," CD Projekt Red states in an automated email response. The studio claims that it will get back to all those who reach out "by the end of 2020," but we aren't sure what those responses will entail.

Maybe the developer is in talks with Sony to convince the platform holder to make a one-time exception to its ordinarily-restrictive money-back policy, or perhaps CDPR will offer refunds out of its own coffers -- only time will tell. Either way, if you're a Sony fan who isn't happy with your experience in Night City and you'd like to return CDPR's latest AAA RPG, you can try reaching out to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for eventual assistance.