It's not too late: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was arguably the worst we have seen since No Man's Sky's release. The game has definitely not satisfied players' expectations, especially those playing on PS4 and Xbox One. The question is, will CD Projekt Red be able to pull this hype-train-wreck out of the fire in the same way Hello Games did?

Over the weekend, Sony decided to allow refunds to PS4 customers who had bought digital versions of Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store due to the number of complaints claiming the game is "unplayable" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One base units. That took care of Sony's player base, but Xbone users were still stuck with a game many found unsatisfactory.

Fortunately, CD Projekt Red stepped up and apologized for the fiasco on Monday and agreed to issue refunds to PS4 and XB1 players wishing to get their money back. However, the developer mentioned that many updates were coming between now and February to fix the majority of issues players were having.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase … Second, we will fix bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience … Finally, we would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy."

The first patch rolled out today, and another is coming next week. Then there are two "large patches" in the pipe. The first will release in January and the second in February. By that time, CDPR promised it would have the major issues causing the uproar fixed. However, it did note that players should still hold their expectations in check. Those hoping to get next-gen performance on their 7-year-old consoles will be sorely disappointed.

"[The updates] won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now," the developer tweeted.

It also noted that the PC version had many patches coming as well.

Refunds are offered for both digital and disc versions of the game. Presumably, CDPR has authorized both Sony and Microsoft to honor refund requests. For physical copies, the company asks players first to try getting a refund from the retailer, but if that fails, email CD Projekt Red, and it will work to make things right.