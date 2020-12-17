A hot potato: Yesterday, we reported that Sony was rejecting refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. That wasn't out of character for the company, of course: its policy is generally to deny such requests outside of extreme situations. However, tonight, Sony has decided that CDPR's latest RPG falls into that category after all. The console maker is not just offering refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, it has also outright removed the title from the PlayStation Store until further notice.

You read that correctly: Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated and best-selling RPGs of the year (15 million copies have reportedly been sold to date), has just been pulled from one of the biggest gaming marketplaces in the world. This news is shocking, to say the least: it's the first time Sony has ever removed a AAA game from its store, as far as we can tell.

This information came to light through a new refund page dedicated specifically to Cyberpunk 2077, which you can view here. On the page, Sony states the following:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

This unprecedented move comes after a solid week of backlash from console gamers who have been struggling to run Cyberpunk 2077 on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Due to significant performance problems, game breaking bugs, and horrifying visual glitches, console players have been flocking to Sony and Microsoft in a desperate attempt to get their money back after buying what they feel is a completely broken product.

CD Projekt Red, for its part, has apologized for the game's state on consoles, but that hasn't been enough for many fans. With the biggest fixes expected to arrive January and February, it's perfectly understandable that some players aren't comfortable waiting to get a decent experience out of a game they paid full price for, and it seems Sony has finally come around to that way of thinking.

To be clear, Sony has not explicitly stated why it made this decision, but it should be obvious to anyone who has been following Cyberpunk's troubled launch.

If you don't mind dealing with the issues console copies of Cyberpunk 2077 are suffering from, or if you plan to play the game on the PS5, we should note that PS4 copies can still be purchased. However, you'll have to get a physical unit from a different retailer; Gamestop or Amazon, for example.

If you happen to own an all-digital PS5, though, you effectively cannot play Cyberpunk 2077 at all for the time being, which is, again, simply shocking. We'll be curious to see what sort of response (if any) CD Projekt Red) offers regarding this dilemma, and we'll be reaching out to both the developer and Sony for comment. In particular, we're curious whether or not these refunds are forced or opt-in.