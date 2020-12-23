Something to look forward to: If ever there was a year when swearing was justified, it’s 2020. But have you ever wondered about the origins of your potty-mouthed expletives? Probably not. Still, a Netflix series about the etymology of swear words sounds pretty f**king tremendous, and who better to host than internet meme king Nicolas Cage.

Called the History of Swear Words, the show begins with the star unleashing the same lengthy four-lettered scream from his role in Deadfall. Later in the trailer, it’s confirmed that the word is definitely not an acronym for Fornication Under Consent of the King, as some people would have you believe.

The six-episode show hits the streaming site on January 6. In addition to looking at the origin of swear words, it will examine their evolution and cultural impact.

A number of stars will appear throughout the series, produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment. Guests include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Check out the trailer for History of Swear Words above. It should go without saying that those in work or with children nearby should probably use headphones as there are plenty of f-bombs and even the c-word—and it’s not “crap.”

For those who can’t get enough of Cage, he is set to star in a scripted Amazon TV show based on the smash Netflix documentary Tiger King. Cage will play the eccentric Joe Exotic, which is certainly an enticing prospect.